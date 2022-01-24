SGS and Diginex launch a strategic alliance for provision of ESG data assurance services

Testing, inspection and certification company SGS and Diginex, an impact technology company, have launched a strategic alliance, Diginex revealed today. The partnership aimns is to provide Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data assurance services.
The announcement follows tightening of ESG regulation around the world.
Through the alliance of SGS and Diginex, the companies will be able to offer ESG Verified Sustainability Reporting Assurance (SRA) services and help customers meet the transparency requirements. This in turn will allow banks and asset managers to get insight into the quality of their portfolio’s ESG data.
ESG impact small stakeholders in the corporate and investment sectors and SGS recognises that. Its ESG services are designed to meet the needs of a variety of organizations, regardless of their maturity level, industry focus or requirements.
We are now entering a new phase of ESG reporting, primarily driven by regulatory pressure. This means that tools, such as DiginexESG that allows businesses to take control of their data and respond to non-financial reporting demands, are becoming an essential part of a business’ toolkit.
We are delighted to announce this strategic partnership with one of the most trusted and renowned brands in this space. We look forward to working with SGS to enable businesses of all sizes to not just report on their ESG data, but to also have it independently verified, so they can maintain a competitive and lucrative edge.
Jill Dumain, Global VP, Sustainability Solutions, SGS, added:
Jill Dumain Source: LinkedIn
Data without verification is a slippery slope, particularly for small and medium-sized businesses that are striving to keep on top of the latest regulations.
We are excited to partner with Diginex to provide our tried-and-tested, independent ESG data assurance services to their customers and help businesses of all sizes access simple technologies and tools to make their sustainability reporting process as efficient and rigorous as possible.
