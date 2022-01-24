SGS and Diginex launch a strategic alliance for provision of ESG data assurance services

Testing, inspection and certification company ‍SGS and Diginex, an impact technology company, have launched a strategic alliance, Diginex revealed today. The partnership aimns is to provide Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data assurance services.

The announcement follows tightening of ESG regulation around the world.

Through the alliance of ‍SGS and Diginex, the companies will be able to offer ESG Verified Sustainability Reporting Assurance (SRA) services and help customers meet the transparency requirements. This in turn will allow banks and asset managers to get insight into the quality of their portfolio’s ESG data.