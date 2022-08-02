SEC issues charges on 11 people in a $300 million crypto pyramid scheme

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced charging 11 individuals for creating and promoting fraudulent blockchain scheme. According to the regulator, Forsage, a fraudulent crypto pyramid and Ponzi scheme managed to raise over $300 million from retail investors worldwide.

The official press release details that four of the defendants were the founders of Forsage, who were last known to be living in Russia, the Republic of Georgia, and Indonesia. Among the charged indivduals are also three US-based promoters engaged by the founders to endorse Forsage on its website and social media platforms. Several members of the so-called Crypto Crusaders, the largest promotional group for the scheme that operated in the United States from at least five different states, have also been charged.

Background

SEC detailed that Forsage.io was launched n January 2020 by Vladimir Okhotnikov, Jane Doe a/k/a Lola Ferrari, Mikhail Sergeev, and Sergey Maslakov. The website allowed millions of retail investors to make transactions through smart contracts operated on Ethereum, Tron, and Binance blockchains.

However, according to the US watchdog, Forsage operated as a pyramid scheme for more than two years. During this time, investors earned profits by recruiting others into the scheme. In a typical Ponzi structure, the website also used assets from new investors to pay earlier ones.