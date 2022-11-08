FX Ponzi scheme operator pleads guilty in a $180 million fraud case brought by ASIC

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) today announced that former Courtenay House director Tony Iervasi pleaded guilty to five criminal charges. The fraud case dealt with the operation of a foreign exchange Ponzi scheme when Iervasi was director of Courtenay House Pty Ltd (in liquidation) and Courtenay House Capital Trading Group Pty Ltd (in liquidation).

Iervasi faces up to 10 years imprisonment and a $810,000 fine.

The official announcement detailed that fraudulent scheme which took place between 13 December 2010 and 21 April 2017, raised $180 million from 585 investors.