SEC charges crypto Ponzi scheme creator and US promoters in $295 million fraud case

The Securities and Exchange Commission has issued charges against individuals involved in the Trade Coin Club, fraudulent crypto Ponzi scheme, including creator Douver Torres Braga, as well as Joff Paradise, Keleionalani Akana Taylor, and Jonathan Tetreault.

According to the US regulator, the scam raised over 82,000 bitcoin, which at the time was valued at $295 million at the time, from over 100,000 investors worldwide.

In the official complaint, SEC explains that the multi-level marketing program, created by Braga, ran between 2016 through 2018. The scheme promised profits from the trading activities of a purported crypto asset trading bot.

The Commission alleges that Braga and Paradise attracted investors with false representations that the bot made “millions of microtransactions” every second. Furthermore, they told investors, that they would receive minimum returns of 0.35% daily.