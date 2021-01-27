CFTC files charges New York man in a multi-million dollar Bitcoin and Ether Ponzi Scheme

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) filed a federal civil enforcement charging Jeremy Spence with fraud for operating a Ponzi scheme involving digital assets such as bitcoin and ether. Spence fraudulently solicited over $5 million of investments from individuals. The case also involved the Division of Enforcement’s Digital Assets Task Force.

The CFTC alleges that while operating “Coin Signals,” Spence ran a Ponzi scheme in which he fraudulently solicited and obtained digital assets such as bitcoin and ether worth more than $5 million from customers. The official complaint against Spence also claims his trading resulted in significant trading losses his payouts of supposed profits to customers in actuality consisted of other customers’ misappropriated funds.