CFTC orders more than $255K restitution in forex fraud case

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced that the court entered a consent order permanently banning Mark N. Pyatt from trading commodity futures and retail forex contracts for fraudulently soliciting individuals to place funds in a commodity pool and to misappropriating most of the money he solicited. The court also ordered Pyatt to make restitution in the amount of $255,850.

The court order resolves a CFTC case against Pyatt filed on 10 February 2020. The CFTC’s litigation continues against Pyatt’s company, Winston Reed Investments LLC.