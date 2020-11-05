The CFTC orders Venture Capital Investments to pay $900K in a digital asset and Forex Ponzi Scheme

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced that the Colorado District Court entered a judgement against Venture Capital Investments LLC (VCI) and its principal and managers Breonna Clark, Eliot Clark and Alexander Pak (Clark) for fraudulently soliciting and misappropriating funds from clients in a digital asset and forex Ponzi scheme.

The court requires VCI and Clark to pay $450,302 in restitution to defrauded clients, a civil monetary penalty of $450,302 and the CFTC’s costs. Additionally, the defendants are banned from registering with the CFTC and trading in any CFTC-regulated markets.