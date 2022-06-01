CFTC Commissioner Pham wants crypto regulation and customer protection

The Commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Caroline Pham recently discussed in detail the regulator’s plans for crypto regulation and customer protection.

Pham talked to two major US media platforms last week. In the discussions, she talked about several important crypto-related issues including shadow banking, stablecoins, customer protections, regulation and enforcement.

In the discussions Pham revealed that one of the key questions that regulators and lawmakers are trying to answer is whether stablecoins, including algorithmic stablecoins should be considered derivatives.

Pham said:

The SEC regulates securities, but for everything that is not a security, the CFTC probably has some regulatory touchpoint over it.