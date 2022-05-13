Binance, OKX and eTrro suspend trading on Terra’s LUNA and UST

Crypto exchange Binance today confirmed it has suspended trading for LUNA and UST amid issues on the Terra blockchain. The suspension follows LUNA’s collapse and loss of 99% of its value, just within a few days.

Binance announced:

Binance will suspend spot trading for the LUNA/BUSD and UST/BUSD trading pairs at 08:30 AM (UTC) on 2022-05-13. Withdrawals for LUNA and UST will open when the network becomes stable.

Crypto market crash

The Terra Luna token fell to $0.09 on Thursday from $118 (£96) last month. This incident prompted investors to pull out of major cryptocurrencies and sent the market plummeting. The crypto market cap dropped to its lowest level in over a year.