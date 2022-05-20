CFTC files charges in a $44 million crypto fraud scheme

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has announced filling n enforcement action against two individuals and their entities for fraudulently soliciting at least $44 million in a fraudulent digital asset investment scheme.

According to the official announcement, Sam Ikkurty, also known as Sreenivas I Rao, Jafia LLC, a company he owns and Ravishankar Avadhanam were charged with operating an illegal commodity pool and failing to register as a Commodity Pool Operator.

Additionally, there are three funds owned and operated by the defendants also named in the charges, Ikkurty Capital LLC (Rose City Income Fund), Rose City Income Fund II LP (Rose City) and Seneca Ventures LLC as relief defendants.

These three funds were found to be in possession of funds without any legitimate interest in them.