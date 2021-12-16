Binance to launch crypto exchange in Indonesia with Telkom partnership

Binance has partnered with a consortium led by MDI Ventures, Telkom Indonesia’s venture capital unit. The newly established a joint venture to help Binance introduce a new digital assets exchange in Indonesia.
The consortium of digital and fintech companies boasts over 170 million consumers in Indonesia. The development of the new exchange will also benefit from Binance’s asset infrastructure and technology.
Binance founder and chief executive Changpeng Zhao, said:
Our ambition at Binance is to grow the blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem globally, and this initiative in Indonesia is a significant step in that direction. With fast technology adoption and strong economic potential, Indonesia could become one of the leading centers of the blockchain and crypto ecosystem in Southeast Asia.
The major crypto exchange is continuing its global expansion despite its recent setback in Singapore where if failed to secure a crypto license.
