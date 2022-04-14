Nexo teams up with Mastercard and DiPocket to launch crypto card in Europe

Crypto lender Nexo announced on Wednesday the launched the “first-of-its-kind” crypto-backed Mastercard card.

The Nexo Card is available in select European markets, according to the official announcement. As digital assets continue to gain popularity, the Nexo Card allows users to spend without having to sell their digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether. Instead, cardholders can use their digital assets as collateral rather than selling them.

The launch is in collaboration with Mastercard as the tech company and payment network and DiPocket as a card issuer for the new offering in Europe.

The card is linked to a crypto-backed credit line provided by Nexo and provides access to cryptocurrency-powered liquidity across more than 92 million merchant sites worldwide where Mastercard is accepted. Nexo noted that this allows investors to spend up to 90% of the fiat value of their crypto assets.