Mastercard acquires Arcus to expand its services in Latin America

Mastercard has acquired Arcus FI, an alum of the company’s Start Path program. The acquisition aims to support the Mastercard’s delivery of bill pay solutions and other real-time payment applications across Latin America.

Arcus has offices in New York and Mexico City which will enable pay and cash-in, cash-out services for some of the biggest billers, retailers, fintechs and traditional financial institutions in the US and Mexico, with expansion into Latin America. The company’s flagship solution, the Arcus Pay Network, is connected to large retailers and billers in Mexico.

Laura Cruz, division president for Mexico and Central America at Mastercard, said:

The past year has shown how critical digital solutions are for people and businesses across the region. With the addition of the Arcus team, we will enhance existing payment experiences and create new opportunities to address every day needs by connecting more people to the digital economy.

Arcus’ platform was recently approved for payment processing, settlement and reconciliation via Mexico’s real-time Interbank Electronic Payment System (Sistema de Pagos Electrónicos Interbancarios or SPEI).