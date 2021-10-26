Payments giant Mastercard to offer crypto services soon

According to CNBC, Mastercard is set to offer banks and merchants on its network the ability to integrate crypto in their products.

Millions of clients of the payments company will be able to integrate bitcoin wallets, credit and debit will be able to earn rewards in crypto.

Sherri Haymond, Mastercard’s executive vice president of digital partnerships, said:

We want to offer all of our partners the ability to more easily add crypto services to whatever it is they’re doing. Our partners, be they banks, fintechs or merchants, can offer their customers the ability to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency through an integration with the Baktt platform.

Crypto firm Bakkt will provide custodial services in the new integration.