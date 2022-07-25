Crypto.com secures regulatory approval to operate in Cyprus

Europe is a priority region for Crypto.com and our continued expansion in the market is a testament to our commitment to compliance and collaboration with regulators. Our registration in Cyprus is the next significant step in our continued progress as we expand our products and services to more customers.
CySEC’s recent approval follows Crypto.com’s registrations in in Greece from the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, in Italy from the Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM), in-principle approval for a Major Payment Institution License from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and provisional approval of its Virtual Asset License from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority.
The regulatory authorities in France and Spain recently granted authorization to crypto exchange Binance.
