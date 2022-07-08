Binance announces gaining virtual asset services provider registration in Spain

Global blockchain services provider Binance today revealed that its Spanish subsidiary, Moon Tech Spain, S.L., has secured registration as a Virtual Asset Services Provider (VASP) by the Bank of Spain.

The newly obtained registration will allow Binance to offer crypto asset exchange and custody services in the country in compliance with the requirements of the Spanish central bank’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CTF) regulation.

The official announcement noted that Moon Tech Spain’s application was submitted in 28 January 2022 and the firm was granted registration on 7 July 2022.

The Bank of Spain ensures compliance with AML and CTF rules for VASPs offering exchange services for euros or other fiat currencies for crypto assets, as well as custody services for electronic wallets. Additionally, the Bank verifies compliance of the local entity and its directors with the commercial and professional honorability requirements.