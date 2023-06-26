Crypto.com gains VASP license in Spain

Cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com revealed on Friday that it has secured a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) registration from the Bank of Spain. The new regulatory approval was granted to the company after a compliance review with Anti-Money Laundering Directive (AMLD) and other financial crimes laws, as well as measures to safeguard users.

With the new registration in Span, Crypto.com can now offer a suite of its products and services to users in the country.

Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com, commented: