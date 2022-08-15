AFSA grants Binance in-principle approval to operate in Kazakhstan

Crypto exchange Binance today revealed it has obtained an in-principle approval from the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) to operate a Digital Asset Trading Facility and Provide Custody in the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC).

The in-principle approval requires Binance to complete the full application process. Once this is completed, the company will be able to provide its services as an operator of a Digital Asset Trading Facility and Provider of Custody in the Astana International Financial Centre.

Changpeng Zhao (CZ), founder and CEO of Binance, commented: