INX partners with GMO to list regulated Japanese yen stablecoin

INX Limited, operator of regulated cryptocurrency exchange and a digital security trading platform has announced its partnership with GMO-Z.com Trust Company, Inc. to list the world’s first regulated Japanese yen stablecoin. INX’s subsidiary INX Digital, Inc. (INXD) will offer GYEN to retail and institutional investors, as well as GMO Trust’s USD-backed stablecoin, ZUSD.

New York-based company GMO Trust is a subsidiary of Japanese financial services and internet giant, GMO Internet Group. GMO Trust was established as a limited purpose trust company regulated in New York and launched GYEN and ZUSD to expand GMO Group’s cryptocurrency footprint.

The official announcement noted that the company sees a daily FX turnover of over $6.6 trillion a day. TheUS Dollar against the Japanese Yen (USDJPY) is the second most traded currency pair after the Euro against the US Dollar (EURUSD). The introduction of this Japanese Yen stablecoin on INXD expands the company’s offering and provides a new trading venue with no closing times for the millions of retail, and thousands of institutional FX traders to invest and speculate.