INX Limited becomes the first SEC-cleared Security Token IPO

Gibraltar-based trading company INX Limited announced its successful registration of its Security Token IPO with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

INX was established in 2017 and since then its goal was to drive the growth of regulated digital asset opportunities for institutions and retail investors. At the same time the company aims to develop its suite of INX Trading Solutions to enable single entry-point for their customers for the trading of cryptocurrencies, security tokens and their derivatives.

INX filed a F-1 form for security registration of non-US issuers wit SEC. The registration statement was approve by the SEC and is now in effect. According to the filling, the $117 million is set to be the largest crypto IPO in history, with 130 million INX tokens available at $0.90 each.