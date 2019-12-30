Huobi Indonesia launches a local fiat gateway

Huobi Indonesia has announced that it has launched a local fiat gateway to enable a direct fiat-to-crypto trading facility between the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) and Tether (USDT). Indonesian investors will now be able to use the local fiat currency to trade over 250 cryptocurrencies available on Huobi Indonesia’s digital asset exchange.

Local customers can now have direct access to liquidity available through the one-stop technical solution provider Huobi Cloud. The cloud enables partners to quickly build secure and stable crypto-to-crypto trading, OTC, operational, and ecosystem solutions.

David Chen, Senior Director of Huobi Cloud, commented on the news:

The new fiat gateway is part of Huobi’s global expansion strategy and reflects our ongoing commitment to working with strong local partners in key markets across the globe. By continuing to add new fiat/crypto pairs for Huobi Cloud 2.0, we want to make it frictionless for investors anywhere in the world to trade digital assets on a trusted and proven platform.

Huobi announced earlier this year that it plans to launch an Argentine Peso (ARS) fiat gateway with the establishment of Huobi Argentina.

Huobi Indonesia CEO Xiong Dan said:

The Indonesian Rupiah fiat gateway is an exciting milestone for the Huobi Indonesia team. We will continue to expand the Indonesian market, consolidate and improve service quality, fulfill market commitments, and accelerate the development of local businesses.

Read more: