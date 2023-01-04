FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried enters a not guilty plea to criminal charges

Founder and former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has pleaded “not guilty” in New Your court on Tuesday to eight counts of criminal charges.

This is no surprise as he has previously admitted to making mistakes with FTX but has not admitted to criminal liability.

The ex-crypto billionaire is charged with wire and securities fraud, money laundering conspiracy and conspiracy to avoid campaign finance regulations. If convicted, Bankman-Fried could face up to 115 years in prison.

The date for the trial is set for 2 October, which is said could last four weeks.