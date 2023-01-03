Bahamas regulator responds to FTX CEO statements regarding FTX customer funds

The Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) on Monday issued a statement regarding claims made by FTX CEO, John J. Ray III.

The newly appointed chief executive officer, overseeing the bankruptcy proceedings of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, challenged the calculation of the FTX customer’s digital assets held by the Bahamas regulator.

Last month, SCB stated that it has seized over $3.5 billion in cryptocurrency from the bankrupt crypto exchange, and was holding the funds to repay customers and creditors.