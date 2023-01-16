FTX allowed to sell LedgerX and other assets

FTX has received permission by the court to sell off some of its assets in order to repay creditors, including CFTC-regulated derivatives exchange LedgerX LLC, the equities-trading platform Embed Technologies, FTX Japan Holdings, and FTX Europe.

The four independent subsidiaries can start the auction processes in the coming days.

According to the court filings, investment bank Perella Weinberg is going to begin the sale process. Non-binding preliminary bids for Ember must be submitted by 18 January, for LedgerX, by 25 January, and 1 February for both FTX Japan and FTX Europe.