Binance recruits Europol crypto expert Jarek Jakubcek as Head of Intelligence and Investigations APAC

With its growing role in the industry comes growing responsibility, which Binance is taking the lead on. This is evidenced by Binance’s ongoing support of law enforcement investigations and recent strategic moves, including hiring an impressive team of key personnel in both its investigations and compliance teams.

In his new role at Binance, Jakubcek will coordinate the takedown of malicious actors in the crypto ecosystem in conjunction with law enforcement agencies in the APAC region.

Binance has announced the appointment of Jarek Jakubcek as the Head of Intelligence and Investigations for Asia-Pacific. Jakubcek strengthens the crypto and blockchain infrastructure provider’s team with global expertise in cybercrime and experience as a crypto specialist in Europol Cybercrime Centre’s (EC3) Dark Web team.

Jakubcek’s background

Jakubcek spent seven years at EC3, where he provided operational and strategic support for major cryptocurrency investigations. He led the largest cryptocurrency experts’ platform in the world with representatives from hundreds of law enforcement agencies from around the globe.

As a specialist and educator in the field, Jakubcek will be a key link between law enforcement and the crypto industry in assisting large-scale investigations.

Tigran Gambaryan, Global Head of Intelligence and Investigations at Binance, said:

Jarek is a hugely impressive cybercrime expert with connections to law enforcement agencies all over the world. His role will be pivotal in ensuring that Binance works effectively with police and prosecutors to keep the Binance ecosystem and wider crypto industry secure. As the world’s leading exchange, Binance is totally committed to take the lead on crypto security.

Earlier in May Binance revealed that its French business unit gained Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) registration by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) with the approval of the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR).