SIX adds VanEck as ETP issuer of Bitcoin and Ethereum

Exchange June 11, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova


The Swiss Exchange has welcomed VanEck ETP AG as a new issuer of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). VanEck ETP AG adds 4 new listings which makes a total of 100 ETPs and Structured Products with cryptocurrencies as underlyings are offered for trading at SIX Swiss Exchange.

Christian Reuss, Head SIX Swiss Exchange, commented:

Ethereum is the second most liquid crypto currency after Bitcoin. We’re proud to offer 59 products on the two most liquid crypto currencies for trading with a market capitalization of USD 1’000 bn. – SIX is a world leader with its wide crypto product offering, also on an additional 8 crypto currencies. A warm welcome to VanEck ETP AG joining our issuer ranks and further expanding the product range.

SIX has recorded trading volumes of CHF 4.6 billion on cryptocurrency since the beginning of the year. The exchange noted that the numbers represent a 310% jump compared to the whole previous year. The company also highlighted that 6 out of its top 10 traded products by trading turnover are Bitcoin and Ethereum. For the majority of the volume, investors turn more and more to collateralized ETPs.

An ETF issuer at SIX since 2015, VanEck Investments Ltd., currently offers 20 ETFs for trading at SIX and ranks among the top 10 ETF issuers in relation to number of trades. The new listings bring the number of of ETP issuers at SIX to 10. The number of new ETP issuers for the current is now 5, following the addition ETC Issuance GmbH, CoinShares Digital Securities Limited, SEBA Bank and Iconic Funds BTC ETN GmbH.

VanEck is a New York-based investment management firm. It lists four cryptocurrency ETPs at SIX which provide investors with exposure to the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum (both fully collateralized) without having to buy the cryptocurrencies themselves. VanEck was among the first asset managers to offer investors access to gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and Exchange Traded Funds in 2006. Currently, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with wide exposures. Its capabilities span from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification.

