SIX adds VanEck as ETP issuer of Bitcoin and Ethereum

The Swiss Exchange has welcomed VanEck ETP AG as a new issuer of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). VanEck ETP AG adds 4 new listings which makes a total of 100 ETPs and Structured Products with cryptocurrencies as underlyings are offered for trading at SIX Swiss Exchange.

Christian Reuss, Head SIX Swiss Exchange, commented:

Ethereum is the second most liquid crypto currency after Bitcoin. We’re proud to offer 59 products on the two most liquid crypto currencies for trading with a market capitalization of USD 1’000 bn. – SIX is a world leader with its wide crypto product offering, also on an additional 8 crypto currencies. A warm welcome to VanEck ETP AG joining our issuer ranks and further expanding the product range.

SIX has recorded trading volumes of CHF 4.6 billion on cryptocurrency since the beginning of the year. The exchange noted that the numbers represent a 310% jump compared to the whole previous year. The company also highlighted that 6 out of its top 10 traded products by trading turnover are Bitcoin and Ethereum. For the majority of the volume, investors turn more and more to collateralized ETPs.