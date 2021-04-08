SEBA Bank joins the Swiss Stock Exchange as new product issuer

SIX has already added two new ETP issuers this year in addition to SEBA Bank. The new listings provide investors with a large choice diversify their portfolios with a wide range of different products with a crypto-currency underlying tradable in the regulated environment of the Exchange.

The Swiss Stock Exchange will list new ETPs with crypto-currency from SEBA Banks. The new addition of products on SIX reflects the increasing interest in crypto products trading.

Christian Reuss, Head SIX Swiss Exchange commented:

When allocating their assets to crypto-currencies, investors are increasingly making the conscious decision in favor of the Swiss Stock Exchange as it offers crucial advantages like transparency, liquidity and fair as well as orderly pricing. With the new products from SEBA, investors have the comprehensive range of 79 crypto products to choose from.

Since the beginning of the year, the Swiss Stock Exchange has registered over 71,420 traders and CHF 2.42 billion in trading turnover. The company further bolsters its position as a market place for regulated products with crypto-currency underlying.

SEBA Bank joins SIX as ETP issuer following ETC Group and CoinShares from earlier this year. SEBA Bank allows traders to invest, safekeep and trade in digital and traditional. It also enables them to borrow against these assets and issue tokens – all out of an integrated and end-to-end banking platform.

Since the admission of crypto products to trading at SIX, six years ago, seven ETP and structured products issuers offer products on eight different crypto currencies. SEBA Bank will list Bitcoin and Ethereum and a crypto basket ETP, which makes the total number of ETPs on SIX 51.

Head Corporate & Institutional Clients International at UBS Andy Kollegger was recently nominated to the Board of Directors of SIX. Kollegger’s predecessor Sabine Keller-Busse has decided to step down as a member of the board after nine years. The change is set to take place at the end of April.