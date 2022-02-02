FTX acquires fintech firm Liquid

Crypto exchange FTX has acquired Liquid Group and its subsidiary, the fintech firm announced today. The Group includes Quoine Corporation and Quoine Pte. in Singapore.
The acquisition is expected to be completed in March 2022, the financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed
Quoine was founded in 2014 and was one of the first crypto exchanges registered in Japan with the FSA in 2017. The company secured Type 1 Financial Instruments Business registration by the FSA in 2021.
Quoine integration
Following Liquid’s acquisition by the FTX, Quoine will integrate FTX’s products and services into its own offering, according to the official announcement. FTX’s existing Japanese customers will be migrated to Quoine’s platform.
