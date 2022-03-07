Crypto exchange FTX secures CySEC approval to operate in Europe

Global cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading Limited today revealed establishing FTX Europe. The move extends the company’s presence into Europe as part of the its global expansion strategy. FTX has obtained approval from the Cyprus Financial Market Regulator CySEC

FTX Europe will start offering company products and services to European clients passporting its CySEC license. Users in the the European economic area will be able to trade a variety of cryptocurrency products powered by FTX’s trading technology and digital asset offerings.

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO & Founder of FTX, commented: