FTX launches a $2 billion venture capital fund, hires Lightspeed Partner Amy Wu

FTX Trading Limited has launched FTX Ventures, a $2 billion venture capital fund focused on digital asset ecosystem.
The fund’s main goal is to advance global blockchain and web3 adoption, with a broad investment mandate across social, gaming, fintech, software, and healthcare. According to the official announcement, FTX Ventures will invest in multi-stage companies and projects, providing flexible funding and strategic support from FTX and its network of global partners.
Sam Bankman-Fried said:
Our investors at FTX have made a deep impact in supporting our growth and development. We strive to do the same at FTX Ventures and are excited to find the brightest minds and disruptive innovation in tech.
Amy Wu
To lead Ventures, gaming, M&A and commercial initiatives, the company has hired Amy Wu. She comes to FTX from Lightspeed Venture Partners, a $10 billion multi-stage venture fund. While there, she led crypto and gaming investments, including the fund’s investment in FTX. She previously served as an executive at Discovery, Inc., a global media company. At Discovery, she led operations and finance across Asian markets, digital businesses, and sports.
I am thrilled to be joining FTX to work alongside Sam and some of the smartest people disrupting the financial services industry. With FTX Ventures, we are looking to support entrepreneurs building generational businesses. We’re particularly excited about web3 gaming and its ability to bring mainstream audiences into the ecosystem.
Independent writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.