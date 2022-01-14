FTX launches a $2 billion venture capital fund, hires Lightspeed Partner Amy Wu

Our investors at FTX have made a deep impact in supporting our growth and development. We strive to do the same at FTX Ventures and are excited to find the brightest minds and disruptive innovation in tech.

The fund’s main goal is to advance global blockchain and web3 adoption, with a broad investment mandate across social, gaming, fintech, software, and healthcare. According to the official announcement, FTX Ventures will invest in multi-stage companies and projects, providing flexible funding and strategic support from FTX and its network of global partners.

Amy Wu

To lead Ventures, gaming, M&A and commercial initiatives, the company has hired Amy Wu. She comes to FTX from Lightspeed Venture Partners, a $10 billion multi-stage venture fund. While there, she led crypto and gaming investments, including the fund’s investment in FTX. She previously served as an executive at Discovery, Inc., a global media company. At Discovery, she led operations and finance across Asian markets, digital businesses, and sports.

Wu commented: