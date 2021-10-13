eToro adds Solana to crypto offering

Multi-asset investment platforms eToro announced that crypto asset Solana (SOL) has been added to the list of featured digital assets on the platform.

The new addition brings the number of cryptoassets tradable on the platform to 32, eToro’s announcement said.

The SOL altcoin will be available alongside BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC, XRP, DASH, ETC, ADA, XLM, EOS, NEO, TRON, ZEC, BNB, XTZ, LINK, UNI, COMP, AAVE, YFI, MANA, ALGO, MATIC, BAT, MKR, ENJ, FIL, DOT, and MIOTA.