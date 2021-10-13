Menu

eToro adds Solana to crypto offering

Cryptocurrency October 13, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Multi-asset investment platforms eToro announced that crypto asset Solana (SOL) has been added to the list of featured digital assets on the platform.

The new addition brings the number of cryptoassets tradable on the platform to 32, eToro’s announcement said.

The SOL altcoin will be available alongside BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC, XRP, DASH, ETC, ADA, XLM, EOS, NEO, TRON, ZEC, BNB, XTZ, LINK, UNI, COMP, AAVE, YFI, MANA, ALGO, MATIC, BAT, MKR, ENJ, FIL, DOT, and MIOTA.

eToro
Share via

With the SOL scalable crypto asset ran via the Solana blockchain, users of the eToro platform can buy, hold or sell it.

Doren Rosenblum, Vice President of Business Solutions at eToro, commented:

The long-term potential of crypto is clearly a concept that is now widely accepted, and the interest in crypto from both institutional and retail investors continues to grow exponentially. Adding Solana further broadens our range of cryptoassets, offering our users even more opportunity to diversify their portfolios.

The Israel-based investment platform specified that currently, the SOL is not offered to its US clients.

eToro recently reported continued strong momentum in its second-quarter earnings, driven by crypto trading.

The retail trading broker is due to go public via a $10 billion SPAC merger later in the year.

Related News

X
How Crypto Has Affected the Q2 Earnings of the Top Tech Companies…CryptocurrencyImpact of cryptocurrencies in Nvidia Q2 Report Another major business that has stepped into the world of crypto trading lately is Nvidia. Let's find o…

eToro adds Solana to crypto offering

0
Send this to a friend