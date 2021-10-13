eToro adds Solana to crypto offering

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
With the SOL scalable crypto asset ran via the Solana blockchain, users of the eToro platform can buy, hold or sell it.
Doren Rosenblum, Vice President of Business Solutions at eToro, commented:
The long-term potential of crypto is clearly a concept that is now widely accepted, and the interest in crypto from both institutional and retail investors continues to grow exponentially. Adding Solana further broadens our range of cryptoassets, offering our users even more opportunity to diversify their portfolios.
The Israel-based investment platform specified that currently, the SOL is not offered to its US clients.