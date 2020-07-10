Sberbank launches new system for payment services SberPay

The Sberbank announced it has rolled out a new a new payment service through the Sberbank online app.
SberPay serves individual customers and companies offering a secure and reliable payment solution. It offers online and offline payment service, either through the website and app or in outlets with POS terminals.
To use the SberPay service, users need to have an account with Sberbank. To make payments through the app, you can choose any of your cards. The service protects your personal data as you don’t have to manually input your card details and is free.
SberPay results in higher conversion rate for businesses as clients don’t have to manually put their card details. The service’s pilot showed that the number of purchases increased by 6%. The service also allows the seller to send push notifications to their clients and businesses can migrate seamlessly if they are using Sberbank’s online acquiring services
The offline payment method allows customers to not carry their cards with them and has no fees.
Herman Gref, CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank commented:
Everyday tasks and interests of each customer are the top priorities all our actions revolve around. Therefore, any of our services should be simple, so that you don’t have to figure out how things work checking complicated manuals. They should also be convenient, give you positive emotions, and most importantly they need to be safe. Russia is already among the leading countries in terms of contactless payments and I’m sure SberPay will help us strengthen this position.
Svetlana Kirsanova, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Head of Retail Business Unit, Sberbank said:
The launch of SberPay is only the first step toward the creation of a secure intuitive payment system for our customers. Using SberPay is easy and convenient, as you don’t need to remember bank details and can make a payment in a couple of clicks by almost instantly choosing the account funds will be debited from. For companies, the use of SberPay is also profitable and simple. On top of that, it improves conversion rate. I believe that besides creating a new customer experience for millions of Russians, SberPay will also change the market for acquiring services and cashless payments in the country radically.
The SberPay service is open for NFC-enabled Android smartphones users. Currently, offline payments can be done only with Visa card, however other payment processors are set to be added shortly.