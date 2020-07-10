Sberbank launches new system for payment services SberPay

The Sberbank announced it has rolled out a new a new payment service through the Sberbank online app.

SberPay serves individual customers and companies offering a secure and reliable payment solution. It offers online and offline payment service, either through the website and app or in outlets with POS terminals.

To use the SberPay service, users need to have an account with Sberbank. To make payments through the app, you can choose any of your cards. The service protects your personal data as you don’t have to manually input your card details and is free.

SberPay results in higher conversion rate for businesses as clients don’t have to manually put their card details. The service’s pilot showed that the number of purchases increased by 6%. The service also allows the seller to send push notifications to their clients and businesses can migrate seamlessly if they are using Sberbank’s online acquiring services

The offline payment method allows customers to not carry their cards with them and has no fees.