Sberbank launches trading company in Switzerland to expand presence in commodities markets

Siberbank opens its trading company in Zug, Switzerland as a step in expanding its presence in commodities markets. Sber Trading Swiss AG will turn into the main hub of the bank’s international physical commodity trading.

The opening of the new office is an essential addition to the existing physical Commodity trading infrastructure in precious metals (PAO Sberbank) and the local physical trading house (OOO SB Commodities Trading).

Sber Trading Swiss AG’s focus will be on international physical commodity trading in oil and oil products, coal, base metals, bulk and agriculture products. The strategy is based on the existing customer relationship between Sberbank and commodity producers and consumers in Russia and the CIS. Through Sber Trading Swiss AG, the Sberbank Group will be able to scale up and diversify its presence in physical commodities market.