Sberbank and Coursera partner to give employees access to 4,000 courses

Education August 27, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Sberbank announced its partnership with online learning platform Coursera, to give its employees access to over 4,000 courses taught by university and industry educators across business, technology, and data science.

The Sberbank team will have access to quizzes and have the ability to receive certificates after completing courses, which are free of charge and highlight the skills learned.

Natalya Dudina, Senior Vice President of Sberbank, Head of HR:

Being able to learn fast is the key skill in the changing world. Sber is striving to be one step ahead, both in technology and in talent development. We’ve agreed to partner with Coursera for each of our employees to have access to unique practices of international companies and most called-for courses from the world’s top universities. This is a perfect opportunity and an advantage for Sber in general and every employee. We truly believe that by developing talent we contribute to their professional future and the future of our society.

The new Coursera offerings will complement Sberbank’s existing training and development program currently consisting of over 500 online and offline resources customizable for each employee.

Anthony Tattersall, Head of EMEA, Coursera:

Today, many banks have fully embraced digitalization to keep pace with technology advancement. The pandemic has only accelerated these efforts, requiring employees to gain new digital skills to embrace the changing nature of their jobs. We are honored to partner with Sberbank to provide job-relevant online learning and help employees adapt to new business imperatives.

The employees of Sberbank will also have access to Guided Projects, which is a hands-on learning experience that develops job-relevant skills like data analysis with Plotly and Python, app development in Android Studio with Java, and social media marketing with Canva.

Students can learn from industry educators like the Higher School of Economics, the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, the University of Michigan, Yandex, Google Cloud and others. And not only skills for IT but also HR, marketing and other professionals who use programming to digitalize their workflow.

