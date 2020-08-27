Sberbank and Coursera partner to give employees access to 4,000 courses

Sberbank announced its partnership with online learning platform Coursera, to give its employees access to over 4,000 courses taught by university and industry educators across business, technology, and data science.

The Sberbank team will have access to quizzes and have the ability to receive certificates after completing courses, which are free of charge and highlight the skills learned.

Natalya Dudina, Senior Vice President of Sberbank, Head of HR:

Being able to learn fast is the key skill in the changing world. Sber is striving to be one step ahead, both in technology and in talent development. We’ve agreed to partner with Coursera for each of our employees to have access to unique practices of international companies and most called-for courses from the world’s top universities. This is a perfect opportunity and an advantage for Sber in general and every employee. We truly believe that by developing talent we contribute to their professional future and the future of our society.

The new Coursera offerings will complement Sberbank’s existing training and development program currently consisting of over 500 online and offline resources customizable for each employee.