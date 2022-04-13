Crypto exchange Currency.com stops operations for Russian residents

Currency.com, a global crypto exchange, has halted its operations for residents of the Russian Federation.
The announcement from Tuesday comes after Currency.com had already stopped opening new accounts for clients from Russia. These moves come as a response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Vitaly Kedyk, CEO Currency.com Ukraine, commented:
The Russian invasion of Ukraine brought violence and disorder to the people of Ukraine. We condemn the Russian aggression in the strongest possible terms.
We stand with Ukraine and everyone who denounces this terrible war. In these circumstances we can no longer continue to serve our clients from Russia.