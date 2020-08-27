Huobi CEO: Blockchain technology has the potential to change the world

Huobi University shared yesterday an opinion piece by Huobi Group CEO Leon Li in a keynote speech at the opening session of Global Blockchain Leadership Programme, “Blockchain Industry and Its Outlook”.

In his speech, Leon Li highlighted the current direction of blockchain industry and his vision for the future.

Li said:

We sit at an important juncture in the growth and evolution of blockchain technology. Much has been accomplished since Bitcoin was created some 11 years ago, but the advancement of the technology has really ramped up in the last few years.

Not only has blockchain been purporting its potential and outlining the possibilities, it has started reaching some of those goals and proving its value in our modern, digital world. The outlook for the next few years is filled with even more promise and potential, but it all goes back to the original thoughts in the Satoshi Nakamoto white paper on Bitcoin.

Li continued:

The path that Bitcoin and blockchain has tried to get here is just as important as its outlook as the world has changed dramatically in the last 10 years and Blockchain technology has been offering solutions that were not even that well-conceived of back then, but still well needed today.

Li shared his belief that the blockchain technology is revolutionary and has potential that can change the world.

Li, an alumnus of Tsinghua University, founded Huobi in 2013. Prior to that, Li was a computer engineer at Oracle and he later entered the blockchain world and founded Huobi. He said that the industry has been growing for 11 years, 7 of which he has was involved in it. And it was only the last three he was able to grasp its potential.

In his speech, Li reminded that Bitcoin was considered “supranational and super sovereign currency” before Cyprus went into bankruptcy in 2013 when the crypto currency gained attention globally. The media reported then that a lot of people from Cypriot exchanged their fiat currency for Bitcoin, considering it to be freely convertible and safe. With the growing media reports, the public attention grew as well.