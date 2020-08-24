Boerse Stuttgart develops financing method for industrial capital goods using blockchain

Boerse Stuttgart Group has announced today that it has joined forces with several other companies in order to develop a flexible method for financing industrial capital goods on a blockchain basis. The other participants in the joint research project are the Bosch research team “Economy of Things”, Daimler Mobility and technology partner 51nodes.

In addition to technical feasibility, the project, which has been running since May 2019, also covered legal and regulatory aspects.

The new method allows investors to invest in industrial capital goods such as machinery, vehicle fleets or energy infrastructure via digital tokens. The issuer of the tokens has the advantage of linking its financing costs to the actual utilisation of the financed goods according to a pay-per-use model.

The provision of relevant usage data creates transparency and forms the basis for variable payouts to investors. The Ethereum blockchain has been selected as the technical basis for the project. The project partners have filed a patent application for a process that links the usage data to the token.