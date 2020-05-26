Eidoo and Visa team up to bring new Visa crypto debit card

Swiss decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Eidoo has teamed up with principal member of Visa Europe Contis to launch a new Visa crypto debit card for users in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Retailers usually try to stay away from cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and their unpredictability. To bridge the gap between digital assets and traditional financing, the Swiss startup Eido a Visa crypto debit card with regulated stablecoins for crypto-fiat conversion.

