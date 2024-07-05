Worldline And BKN301 Digital Payment Partnership Extended

Worldline (Euronext: WLN) has announced that it is extending its partnership with BKN301, a fintech that offers banking-as-a-service (BaaS) solutions. The global payment services company said that BKN301 is continuing its growth in the digital payments sphere and the partnership benefits customers.

The original partnership started in 2022 and included the incorporation of Worldline’s issuing and acquiring technical processing functions. Worldline highlighted BKN301’s commitment to ongoing improvement in facilitating secure, speedy and trustworthy digital transactions in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

In line with the agreement between the two companies, Worldline “guarantees BKN301 a customizable product for the instant issuance of payment cards” through online means. According to Worldline, this enables customers to obtain card approvals easily and securely.

BKN301 will also have access to Worldline’s processing platforms, which currently host more than 240,000 European vendors and handle over 3.5 billion transactions annually. The founder and CEO of BKN301, Stiven Muccioli, commented:

With this integration we continue on our journey to build the best possible offering to be competitive in a highly specialized industry such as digital payments. Worldline allows us to offer an ever-improving and evolved product configuration.

He added that the partnership will increase customer access to evolving innovations in digital payments. It is also a valuable cornerstone in BKN301’s business development. Alessandro Baroni, Worldline’s head of Financial Services Global Business Line, said: