Revolut teams up with Stripe for global expansion

Financial infrastructure platform for businesses Stripe revealed on Thursday that Revolut will use it to support payments in the UK and Europe and accelerate its expansion into new markets.

Revolut is a European fintech firm founded in 2015. It initially launched in the UK with money transfer and exchange services and it now has dozens of products. Revolut offers its customers accounts and insurance services, trading and invoicing. The fintech firm now provides money management services for 18 million customers and 500,000 businesses in over 200 countries and territories.

According to the official announcement, as part of its ambitious growth plans, Revolut will soon launch in Mexico and Brazil. The firm will use Stripe’s infrastructure and international footprint to enter these and other new markets more efficiently. The partnership will allow Revolut to offer its customers a seamless payment experience that matches their local payment preferences.