Equals Group acquires global payments services provider Oonex

Fintech payments group focused on the SME marketplace Equals Group plc today announced has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire the entire issued share capital of global payments services provider to the FinTech sector Oonex SA. According to the official announcement, the deal is for total consideration of up to £4.1 million.

Established in 2012, Oonex is a Belgium-based payment institution, licensed and regulated by the National Bank of Belgium to operate within the European Union and European Economic Area (EEA). The firm provides card acquiring services and is a Principal Member of Mastercard. Furthermore, Oonex is a SWIFT and SEPA member and provides direct Payment Accounts (IBANs) from Belgium to companies and individuals worldwide.

The acquisition allows Equals to bring its payments, cards and multi-currency account products to a new suite of customers across Europe. Additionally, the deal brings new card acquiring capabilities into the Group’s portfolio.