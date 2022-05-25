Stripe launches Stripe App Marketplace

Financial infrastructure platform Stripe today released Stripe Apps and the Stripe App Marketplace. Stripe Apps is an ecosystem of third-party tools, which addresses a fundamental challenge for growing businesses.

Businesses use a wide variety of tools in order to compete in today’s internet economy. Stripe, for example, is used to process payments and a separate tool to send a refund confirmation and close out the associated customer support ticket. The need for manual coordination when dealing with separate tools increases the potential for human error. Stripe Apps helps by uniting many of the tools businesses rely on in one place.

Stripe Apps eases operations and help businesses combine fragmented workflows.

Des Traynor, cofounder and chief strategy officer at Intercom, said:

With the Intercom app integrated into Stripe, our customers can investigate issues, answer payment queries, approve refunds, and more from the Stripe Dashboard. They can do all this while still providing real-time, in-context support to customers via the Intercom messenger.

Stripe Apps allows users to customize Stripe and enables automated sharing of contextual information across apps, keeping systems of record in sync and giving users a fuller view of their business.