Revolut strengthens its position in Singapore with new leadership team

Digital banking service Revolut announced a number of senior appointments to its Singapore team, including James Shanahan as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Singapore office.
Shanahan brings 25 years of banking experience to the European fintech startup. He official started in March 2020.
He previously worked as Chief of Staff at Railsbank in Singapore, Chief Operating Officer at Singapore Life and has held senior positions at AXA and Standard Chartered. As Revolut’s new CEO, Shanahan will lead the growth of the fintech company’s Asia business.
Shanahan commented:
Revolut has grown rapidly in Singapore and we continue to enjoy very positive momentum despite the short term social and economic restrictions.
The Challenger bank has also assigned the roles of Chief Risk Officer and Head of legal in Singapore to the company’s Chief Compliance Officer since September 2019, Rayson Tan. He has previously worked as managing director at Credit Suisse Singapore and in occupied senior roles at Deutsche Bank and UBS.
Pam Chuang has also joined the bank as Head of Growth. Before that, Chuang was head of business development at fintech GoBear, Asia-based financial marketplace platform, and head of affinity marketing at AON.
Revolut officially launched its services in Singapore in October 2019 and now has plans to expand further into other Asian markets.