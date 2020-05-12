Revolut strengthens its position in Singapore with new leadership team

Digital banking service Revolut announced a number of senior appointments to its Singapore team, including James Shanahan as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Singapore office.

Shanahan brings 25 years of banking experience to the European fintech startup. He official started in March 2020.

He previously worked as Chief of Staff at Railsbank in Singapore, Chief Operating Officer at Singapore Life and has held senior positions at AXA and Standard Chartered. As Revolut’s new CEO, Shanahan will lead the growth of the fintech company’s Asia business.