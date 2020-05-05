Mark Barnett named as President of Mastercard Europe

This is an important time for Mastercard, especially here in Europe and I am delighted to be taking the lead of such a dynamic and diverse region. Mastercard is the only true multi-rail payments technology company in Europe and as such we are uniquely placed to be able to deliver simple and secure ways to pay and get paid across the region. I look forward to continuing to foster a culture where we drive new technology and innovation while building our position as partner of choice for all those we serve. Mastercard in Europe is a true champion of powering people, powering businesses and powering economies and I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead a team and a business focused on doing well, doing good and making people’s lives easier.

Mastercard appointed Mark Barnett as President of its European business, based in Brussels. At his new position Barnett will be responsible for strategy, direction and overall success of Mastercard’s business in the region. The company’s European business includes 53 countries through partnerships with retailers, financial institutions and businesses. Barnett will report to Gilberto Caldart, President of International, and will join Mastercard’s Management Committee from 1 June, 2020.

Gilberto Caldart, President for International, Mastercard said:

Mark brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience, he has a proven track record in building new and meaningful partnerships, while creating a culture which fosters new thinking and new ways to deliver. Mark has maintained a laser focus on growing our business and driving and maintaining leadership across multiple product lines and geographies. His continued focus on championing country level transformation while unleashing our true multi-rail capabilities, driving growth and showcasing leadership make him the ideal person to continue accelerating Mastercard in Europe.

Before his new position at Mastercard, Barnett was Divisional President for the UK, Ireland Nordics and Baltics. He has extensive experience and expertise in the industry and the new technologies changing the way people pay and get paid. Barnett has served in the company since 2003 and has held various positions including leading payments consulting business for Europe and then globally. Barnett has over 20 years of experience in the retail banking and payments industry.

Barnett’s predecessor, the current President of Mastercard Europe, Javier Perez, will retire at the end of the year. Perez has served the company since 1996 and has held the President of Mastercard in Europe position for 15 years.

Caldart added:

Javier has driven deep partnerships with local, regional and global customers, opened up new markets, navigated and maximised new regulation and legislation. In turn he has diversified our business to set us up for continued success, while making Mastercard a true market leader across the Europe. Javier will leave behind him a tremendous legacy and on behalf of our entire organisation I would like to sincerely thank him for the significant contributions he has made in building and growing our business.

