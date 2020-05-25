ISignthis criticizes ASX for requesting sensitive information as its contract with Visa ends

ISignthis (ISX ) confirmed its contract with Visa will be terminated and slammed market operator Australian Securities Exchange for requesting delicate details about its relationship with the card provider. The ASX investigation led to Visa suspending its processing for the fintech.

iSignthis stated in an email to its shareholders that its relationship with Visa will be terminated because of changes in the rules Visa is introducing later this year that would “restrict trade and competition”.

iSignthis said:

The company ceased processing as a principal acquiring member in mid-March and has been engaged since that time with Visa in commercial-in-confidence negotiations.

iSignthis will still be able to process transactions with Mastercard, Diners and China UnionPay but the company stated that Visa’s suspension has caused a decline in March and April revenue.

Visa’s websites shows iSignthis’ suspension was done by done by its anti-money laundering division. The fintech has rejected that it has processed unlicensed operators.