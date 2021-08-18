i2c working with Visa to offer BNPL payment solution

Global provider of payments processing solutions i2c has announced their collaboration Visa. i2c has teamed up the digital payments to launch point of sale installments capabilities for their participating issuers in North America.

With this partnership, issuers and participating merchants have an accelerated path to Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL).

Visa Installments allows issuers to offer installment plans for their cardholders under their existing credit account lines. It also enables participating merchants to display the installment plans to eligible cardholders. This capability ultimately allows shoppers more choice and flexibility in how they pay for purchases.