eToro picks NICE Actimize to implement the SURVEIL-X Markets Surveillance solution

Global, multi-asset investment platform eToro has selected financial crime, risk and compliance solutions provider NICE Actimize to implement the SURVEIL-X Markets Surveillance solution. eToro aims to provide its clients with access to global financial markets and currently has a collaborative community of over 13 million registered users located in over 100 countries.

eToro utilizes NICE Actimize’s SURVEIL-X Markets Surveillance solution, which is an basic part of its SURVEIL-X Holistic Surveillance suite, to enhance its critical compliance infrastructure, guard against market manipulation and ensure compliance across its trading products, targeting support for equities, commodities, ETFs, CFDs and etc. eToro will also use NICE Actimize’s industry-leading case management capabilities which provide evidence of a strong and repeatable compliance process.

The NICE Actimize SURVEIL-X Markets Surveillance application allows securities trading firms like eToro to quickly detect advanced forms of market manipulation such as pump and dump, layering and insider trading. SURVEIL-X Markets’ configurable rules engines also reduce false positives and costs by allowing firms to tailor alert thresholds to their customers’ trading activity.

The SURVEIL-X Holistic Surveillance cloud-native suite offers surveillance capabilities without the expense of on-premise solutions. It also offers faster deployment, reduced infrastructure, operational, training and maintenance costs, easy upgrades, scalability and security.