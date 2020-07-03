eToro picks NICE Actimize to implement the SURVEIL-X Markets Surveillance solution

Global, multi-asset investment platform eToro has selected financial crime, risk and compliance solutions provider NICE Actimize to implement the SURVEIL-X Markets Surveillance solution. eToro aims to provide its clients with access to global financial markets and currently has a collaborative community of over 13 million registered users located in over 100 countries.
eToro utilizes NICE Actimize’s SURVEIL-X Markets Surveillance solution, which is an basic part of its SURVEIL-X Holistic Surveillance suite, to enhance its critical compliance infrastructure, guard against market manipulation and ensure compliance across its trading products, targeting support for equities, commodities, ETFs, CFDs and etc. eToro will also use NICE Actimize’s industry-leading case management capabilities which provide evidence of a strong and repeatable compliance process.
The NICE Actimize SURVEIL-X Markets Surveillance application allows securities trading firms like eToro to quickly detect advanced forms of market manipulation such as pump and dump, layering and insider trading. SURVEIL-X Markets’ configurable rules engines also reduce false positives and costs by allowing firms to tailor alert thresholds to their customers’ trading activity.
The SURVEIL-X Holistic Surveillance cloud-native suite offers surveillance capabilities without the expense of on-premise solutions. It also offers faster deployment, reduced infrastructure, operational, training and maintenance costs, easy upgrades, scalability and security.
Avi Sela, COO of eToro commented:
As a global, multi-asset investment platform, we are committed to providing a reliable, fully compliant brokerage experience, protecting customer assets while offering full transparency and meeting the needs of global regulators. To accomplish this, we chose financial markets compliance innovator NICE Actimize to provide solutions which address the rapidly changing landscape. We required a solution that would adapt to the broad range of emerging assets we offer, and NICE Actimize was the choice which had the adaptability to meet our current and future needs.
Chris Wooten, EVP, NICE said:
As we serve the global investment community, we provide broad, consistent global coverage via standard models for equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, swaps, futures and options along with ease of deployment and seamless scalability. With more than 12 years’ experience implementing OTC instrument markets surveillance, our out-of-the-box detection scenarios provide superior analytics that have been successfully implemented by numerous top tier global clients. We recognize eToro’s commitment to the highest standards of customer safeguards and are excited to provide its global investment platform secure and cost-effective protection.
NICE Actimize’s SURVEIL-X Markets Surveillance application offers a comprehensive package of surveillance models which allows global regulatory compliance across products and markets. The analytics capabilities of the solution also offer fully automated surveillance and end-to-end workflow management, investigation, audit and reporting/dashboard capabilities.