Equiti releases payment card and mobile app

Equiti has introduced a fully integrated prepaid Mastercard and prepaid card mobile app linked to trading accounts in response to trader requests for seamless access to funding.

In this launch, Equiti has partnered with card issuer Gate to Pay. With this collaboration, traders can transfer funds to their trading accounts with no fees, top up their card balances, and monitor their transactions on their mobile phones.

Additionally, the card offers the usual Mastercard benefits and can be used for regular daily transactions such as withdrawal of funds at ATMs, online and point-of-sale purchases, and even international payments. With just a few click on the client portal, users can apply for a card through a simple and quick process.

Gareth Bateman, Global Head of Payments for Equiti, said: