Equiti releases payment card and mobile app

Equiti has introduced a fully integrated prepaid Mastercard and prepaid card mobile app linked to trading accounts in response to trader requests for seamless access to funding.
In this launch, Equiti has partnered with card issuer Gate to Pay. With this collaboration, traders can transfer funds to their trading accounts with no fees, top up their card balances, and monitor their transactions on their mobile phones.
Additionally, the card offers the usual Mastercard benefits and can be used for regular daily transactions such as withdrawal of funds at ATMs, online and point-of-sale purchases, and even international payments. With just a few click on the client portal, users can apply for a card through a simple and quick process.
Gareth Bateman, Global Head of Payments for Equiti, said:
We are delighted to have developed such an intuitive payment tool which makes it easy for traders to transfer funds to and from their accounts. At Equiti, we are constantly applying ourselves to assure the payment experience is as seamless and secure as possible.
With the complexities of e-commerce payments and our understanding of local payment solutions on a global scale, we believe the Equiti prepaid Mastercard card will widely appeal to traders to facilitate the ease of trading.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Ahead of the launch, traders were informed of the Equiti prepaid Master card and app and they demand showed a roughly 250% higher uptake rate than originally anticipated.
Mohamed Alahmad, managing director for the Middle East region at Equiti, said:
Equiti aims to make our client’s experience a global market disruptor so we are thrilled to introduce this first of its kind payment solution to Equiti’s offering.
The Equiti prepaid Mastercard is another step toward achieving our mission to be at the forefront of innovation in the fintech sector.”
Yazan Hamdan, Head of Business at Gate to Pay said:
Through our BaaS (Banking as a Service) offerings, we aim to enable partners to offer digital banking products and solutions for their clients. Equiti is a fast-growing, innovative, market leader, adapting to the latest trends and sets a clear example for the industry.”
In the official announcement, Equiti also hinted that it is in the payment solutions, planned to roll out in Q3 2021.
Earlier in May, Equiti Group’s subsidiary, Equiti Capital revealed that its FX Desk appointed NatWest Markets as another Prime Broker. Following the recent growth of its FX Desk and the need of multiple Prime Brokers to diversify risk, Equiti Capital went to market in 2020 to appoint a second prime broker.