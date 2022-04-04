ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions announces launch in Australia

Roland went on to say that Australian market is promising as it has strong economic outlook and rising consumer confidence.

Australians have always been early adopters of new technologies such as contactless payment and digital wallets. Australia is number four globally for payment terminals per capita, and the local eCommerce market – thanks largely to COVID – is tipped to get close to AU$100 billion by 2025.

ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions began delivering services to ANZ’s merchant customers on 1st April. The company offers solutions for small businesses through to large enterprises in the retail, hospitality and fuel segment.

Merchants, banks and acquirers in over 50 countries use Worldline as a technology partner. Worldline holds 51% stake in the Melbourne-headquartered joint venture ANZ hold 49%.

Roland continued:

It is vital that businesses have the tools to respond to the accelerating take-up of digital payments technology and the rebounding economy. While mass transaction technology calls for economies of scale, the uniqueness of each business must not be underestimated.

For small business, that means making it easier and faster to accept payments by using their customers’ preferred payment method. For large institutions and businesses, it’s about understanding the entire consumer journey, having insight through data at your fingertips and being able to layer-on value-adding solutions like loyalty programs.

The CEO of ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions, Petr Ryska, revealed that the new company is planning significant investment in its local offering.

Petr Ryska, CEO, ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions, said:

In 2021, Worldline spent the equivalent of c.AU$380 million globally in research and development. ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions will invest a further $22.4 million in Australia to localise our platform, ensuring we meet the unique requirements of Australian merchants and comply with the various regulatory requirements.

The ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions operations will support over 350 Melbourne-based roles across the joint venture and Worldline’s support services, including 185 newly created roles and 169 roles transferring from ANZ’s local operations. The company will also support additional roles in Sydney and Brisbane.

The official announcement also revealed that in early 2023, the ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions will launch its new product suite for all Australian merchants. This includes Omnichannel – a solution for the mid-market that enables consumers to seamlessly transition between online and in-store touchpoints within a single purchase. At the same time a single integrated back-office solution ensures operational efficiency and deep customer insight for the merchant.

The new product suite will also feature YUMi , which offers tailored and customisable customer interactions at the point of sale and includes self-checkouts, buy now pay later (BNPL) and loyalty schemes. Worldline Mobile Pay will also be a part of the new suite. The application enables merchants to turn selected Android smartphones or tablets into a payments terminal to accept immediate payments from customers.