United Fintech appoints Raj Rathor as Head of Sales for Athena Systems, EMEA

Steffy Bogdanova
September 27, 2022 10:09 am

United Fintech, a quickly growing fintech firm launched by Christian Frahm, today revealed that it has appointed Raj Rathor as Head of Sales for Athena Systems, EMEA.

Rathor joins the company from Enfusion, where he served as Vice President of Sales.

With a decade spent in the financial technology sector, Rathor has held product management and pre-sales engineering roles at buy-side vendor SimCorp. Prior to that, he started his career as a OTC execution broker at ICAP covering bonds and swaps.

Tom Robinson, Partner and Head of Sales, United Fintech said:

United Fintech’s mission in transforming the way that financial institutions can accelerate access to fintechs is enabling us to attract the very best sales people from within the industry. We are delighted to welcome Raj to our experienced sales team as we continue to gain traction with our ambitious plans.

Rathor’s experience in Order & Execution Management Systems will be essential in his new role as Athena Systems, part of United Fintech, has developed front to back system, underpinned by a native OMS/PMS, Athena Spark.

Raj Rathor said:

Raj Rathor, United Fintech

Raj Rathor

I wanted to join United Fintech because of the fresh nature of its approach in solving complex problems around operating models within the investment management community. Athena can really push the status quo within the space in being a cloud native, open ended, true full front to back solution for buy-side firms.

Last week the fintech firm announced the appointment of Chris Codo as a Senior Relationship Manager.

