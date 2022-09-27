United Fintech appoints Raj Rathor as Head of Sales for Athena Systems, EMEA

United Fintech, a quickly growing fintech firm launched by Christian Frahm, today revealed that it has appointed Raj Rathor as Head of Sales for Athena Systems, EMEA.

Rathor joins the company from Enfusion, where he served as Vice President of Sales.

With a decade spent in the financial technology sector, Rathor has held product management and pre-sales engineering roles at buy-side vendor SimCorp. Prior to that, he started his career as a OTC execution broker at ICAP covering bonds and swaps.

Tom Robinson, Partner and Head of Sales, United Fintech said: